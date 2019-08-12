Guest Book View Sign Service Information Canterbury Christian Funeral Services 22 Sheffield Cres Christchurch , Canterbury 033588807 Death Notice



Adrienne Bernadette (AD):

Passed away peacefully at home, as was her wish, on August 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 55 years. Dearly loved youngest daughter of the late Ron and Marion Barnes. Treasured little sister and sister-in-law of Vincent and Aileen, Loraine and John Mauger, Barry and Pam, and Daryl and Marilyn. The best auntie and great-auntie in the world of all her nieces and nephews who have wonderful memories of lots of fun times with their Auntie AD. Our grateful thanks to Dr Michael McGuinniety and the team at the Shirley Medical Centre and the amazing staff at the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Christchurch Hospital, for all the care and attention given to AD. Adrienne's Funeral Service will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Wednesday, August 14, at 11.00am. Flowers respectfully declined, but donations to The Bone Marrow Cancer Trust would be appreciated and can be made at the service.







BARNES,Adrienne Bernadette (AD):Passed away peacefully at home, as was her wish, on August 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 55 years. Dearly loved youngest daughter of the late Ron and Marion Barnes. Treasured little sister and sister-in-law of Vincent and Aileen, Loraine and John Mauger, Barry and Pam, and Daryl and Marilyn. The best auntie and great-auntie in the world of all her nieces and nephews who have wonderful memories of lots of fun times with their Auntie AD. Our grateful thanks to Dr Michael McGuinniety and the team at the Shirley Medical Centre and the amazing staff at the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Christchurch Hospital, for all the care and attention given to AD. Adrienne's Funeral Service will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Wednesday, August 14, at 11.00am. Flowers respectfully declined, but donations to The Bone Marrow Cancer Trust would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers