BARNES,
Adrienne Bernadette (AD):
Passed away peacefully at home, as was her wish, on August 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 55 years. Dearly loved youngest daughter of the late Ron and Marion Barnes. Treasured little sister and sister-in-law of Vincent and Aileen, Loraine and John Mauger, Barry and Pam, and Daryl and Marilyn. The best auntie and great-auntie in the world of all her nieces and nephews who have wonderful memories of lots of fun times with their Auntie AD. Our grateful thanks to Dr Michael McGuinniety and the team at the Shirley Medical Centre and the amazing staff at the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Christchurch Hospital, for all the care and attention given to AD. Adrienne's Funeral Service will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Wednesday, August 14, at 11.00am. Flowers respectfully declined, but donations to The Bone Marrow Cancer Trust would be appreciated and can be made at the service.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2019