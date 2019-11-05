ADAMSON, Adrienne Dale
(nee Herdman):
On Sunday, November 3, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Nicola, loved nana of Alicia, and Haley. Special thanks to the team from the Christchurch Nursing Bureau for their wonderful care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Adrienne Adamson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Orana Wildlife Park would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Adrienne's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019