MOORE, Adrianne Muriel

(née Tulloch):

On August 26, 2019, at home, surrounded by family; aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Cam, much loved mother Linda and Torrie, grandmother of Eleanor, Josephine and Jamie, mother-in-law of Marcus and Janet, dearly loved sister of Bruce, Linda, Marion and John, and a friend to many. A Funeral Service to celebrate Adrianne's life will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, Fendalton Road, on Tuesday, September 3, at 2.00pm. You are invited to bring something from your garden to remember Adrianne's love of plants. Private cremation thereafter. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Nurse Maude or the Friends of the Botanic Gardens at the service or via

bit.ly.ammore2608.



