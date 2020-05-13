VAN HOOF,
Adriana Cornelia:
Passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kees, greatly loved mother and mother-in-law of Astrid and Allan, Sylvia and Doug, Sandy and Trevor, Melva, Anthony and Sarah, and much loved by her 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
You were our sunshine
Many thanks to the staff at Bloomfield Court for their loving care of Adriana. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Adriana van Hoof, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Funeral Service will be held.
Published in The Press on May 13, 2020