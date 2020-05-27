KETELAAR, Adriana Jacoba
(née Tinkhof):
On May 23, 2020, peacefully at Parkstone Care Home, Christchurch, one month short of her 104th birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Arie, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Hannie and Frik De Beer, adored Ouma of Mariaan, and Lisa, and loved Great-Grandma to Emma, Oliver, Claire, and Alex.
"Forever loved
and remembered"
Special thanks to all the staff at Parkstone for the kind care given to Adriana. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Adriana Ketelaar, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Adriana's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on May 27, 2020