Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrian BOND. View Sign Service Information Hope and Sons Ltd 523 Andersons Bay Rd Dunedin , Otago 034555074 Death Notice



(22032999, Tpr, Royal Scots Greys Regiment, British Army). On December 29, 2019, peacefully at Summerset at Bishopscourt, Dunedin; in his 90th year. Loved and loving husband of Rosemary for 66 years, loved father and father-in-law of Lynne and Sean Toomey, Gail and Cliff Kinraid (Christchurch), Nigel and Am (Christchurch), and Jill and Chris Hinch. Loved Grandad of Sarah and Quentin, Tim and Jo, Phil and Stella; Michael and Zach, Matt and Paula, Chris and Rebecca, Katie and Axel; Alice, Sophie, Justin, Ashleigh and Joshua; Amy, Tess and Ben, and a proud Great-Grandad of Jack, Isabelle and Thomas; Imogen and Sam; Matilda; Amelia and Georgia; Levi and Ivy; Isla and Matilda. A loved twin brother and brother-in-law of Alan and Irene ( Dunedin) and a loved uncle. Also loved brother of Granville, Ron, Dorothy, Derek, Ken, Glenys and Geoff ( all deceased, of England). A service to celebrate Adrian's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, on Monday, December 6, at 12.30pm, the funeral then leaving for Dunedin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 15 Brugh Place, Waverley, Dunedin 9013.







BOND, Adrian:(22032999, Tpr, Royal Scots Greys Regiment, British Army). On December 29, 2019, peacefully at Summerset at Bishopscourt, Dunedin; in his 90th year. Loved and loving husband of Rosemary for 66 years, loved father and father-in-law of Lynne and Sean Toomey, Gail and Cliff Kinraid (Christchurch), Nigel and Am (Christchurch), and Jill and Chris Hinch. Loved Grandad of Sarah and Quentin, Tim and Jo, Phil and Stella; Michael and Zach, Matt and Paula, Chris and Rebecca, Katie and Axel; Alice, Sophie, Justin, Ashleigh and Joshua; Amy, Tess and Ben, and a proud Great-Grandad of Jack, Isabelle and Thomas; Imogen and Sam; Matilda; Amelia and Georgia; Levi and Ivy; Isla and Matilda. A loved twin brother and brother-in-law of Alan and Irene ( Dunedin) and a loved uncle. Also loved brother of Granville, Ron, Dorothy, Derek, Ken, Glenys and Geoff ( all deceased, of England). A service to celebrate Adrian's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, on Monday, December 6, at 12.30pm, the funeral then leaving for Dunedin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 15 Brugh Place, Waverley, Dunedin 9013. Published in The Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers