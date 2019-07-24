Adeline MCDONALD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adeline MCDONALD.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

McDONALD,
Adeline Rose Elizabeth:
Died at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Bruce; mother and mother-in-law of Pauline and Keith; Roger; Neil and Rosa; Lynley and Bruce; and Nicky and Roger, grandma of Elizabeth, Matthew, and Laurel; John, and Suzie; Kate, Hamish, Doug, and James; and Adam, and Simon, great-grandma of Rebekah, Daniel, Melody, Keshia, Annika, Thomas, Jessica, Addison, Georgia, Gaige, Dantae, Ryan, Kobe, Caleb, Lucas, and Kyran. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Adeline McDonald, c/- PO Box 39001 Christchurch, 8545. A Celebration of Adeline's life will be held in Harewood Crematorium Chapel, corner Johns and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, on Saturday, July 27, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.