ERICKSON, Adele Mary:
Adele passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Christchurch Hospital on Friday, March 6, 2020, in her 82nd year. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Carol, Sonya and Jason, Michael and Leeann. Dearly loved grandmother of Jessica, Jonny, Shannalee, Hunter, Finn, Charlie, and Freya.
"Gone from home
but not our hearts"
Messages may be addressed to the family of Adele Erickson, PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Adele's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Thursday, March 12, at 11.00am. A private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2020