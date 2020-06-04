LAWSON,
Adelaide Margaret (Della):
Passed away peacefully at Karadean Court, Oxford, on June 1, 2020, after a long hard battle, bravely fought. Aged 58 years. Loved daughter of the late Tony and Sue Harris, adored mother of Liz, Sam, and Stephie, special Nana of Scarlett, and very dear sister of Gay (Sydney), and Belinda and Russell (Loburn). A private family service will be held, with a celebration of Della's life to be held later in the year. The family would like to thank all the staff at Karadean for their wonderful care and support of Della. Messages to the Lawson family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on June 4, 2020