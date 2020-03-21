JOHNSTON, Adam William:
28.04.1988 – 12.03.2020.
Dearly loved son, brother, father and friend. A service was held on Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, to mourn the loss of Adam. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Adam Johnston, c/-PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. We would like to thank the BMTU team for their determination and support, as well as the emergency services for their incredible efforts the night Adam passed. In memory of his hard fought battle with Leukaemia, we would like to encourage donations to be made to the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at Christchurch Hospital.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020