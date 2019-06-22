Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam DENSEM. View Sign Death Notice



Adam Douglas (Doug):

It is with deep sadness that we announce that Doug passed away on June 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Erin. Much loved dad and best friend of Darryl and Wanda, and Tony and Therese. Loved "Dougie" of his grandson Chris. He was a loved brother-in-law of Kay and Jack, and uncle of Tracey.

"May the winds of love blow

softly and whisper for you to

hear, that we will always

love you and forever

keep you near."



Rest at Last.

The family would like to thank Dr Tony Ferris, Healthcare N.Z. Nurses, Nurse Maude and Karadean Court for the amazing care they have all given Doug over the last few months. At Doug's request a family farewell has been held. Messages to the Densem family C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







