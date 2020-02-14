Adam BISSEKER

Guest Book
  • "I am devastated by such tragic news dear Jo and Graeme. My..."
    - Clare Simpson
  • "So so sad, hugs to all the family. I didn't know Adam or..."
    - Trace
  • "This is so sad Jo and Graeme. My heart goes out to both of..."
  • "Our deepest sympathy and love. Adam was a fun energetic..."
    - Tim and Fiona Edwards
Service Information
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Rangiora Baptist Church
111 East Belt
Rangiora
Death Notice

BISSEKER,
Adam Lewis Charles:
Tragically taken too soon on Monday, February 10, 2020. Loved husband and best mate of Leanne. Adored father of Willow. 'Proud of his growing family'. Loved son of Graeme and Joanna. Loved and admired brother, uncle, nephew, and friend to many.
'Will be sadly missed by all'
A Celebration of Adam's life will be held at Rangiora Baptist Church, 111 East Belt, Rangiora, on Monday, February 17, at 11.00am. Private burial thereafter.

Published in The Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
