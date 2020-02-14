BISSEKER,
Adam Lewis Charles:
Tragically taken too soon on Monday, February 10, 2020. Loved husband and best mate of Leanne. Adored father of Willow. 'Proud of his growing family'. Loved son of Graeme and Joanna. Loved and admired brother, uncle, nephew, and friend to many.
'Will be sadly missed by all'
A Celebration of Adam's life will be held at Rangiora Baptist Church, 111 East Belt, Rangiora, on Monday, February 17, at 11.00am. Private burial thereafter.
Published in The Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020