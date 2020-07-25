FLINT,
Ada Elizabeth (nee Marley):
Ada passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Christchurch. Beloved wife of the late Mervyn Flint. Dearly loved and respected mother of Adrienne, and mother-in-law of Chris Senior, grandmother of Elisabeth and Nigel Bowley, and Richard and Kim Senior, and much loved great-grandmother of Michael and Amelia Bowley, and Ellie and Aidan Senior. Messages for the Flint Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Private Funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020