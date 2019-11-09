SADLER, Aaron David:
On November 3, 2019, tragically taken as the result of an accident, aged 40 years. Very much loved son of Molly and the late Lawrence, loved brother and brother-in-law of Christopher, Wendy and JJ, Kylee and Pete, Adrian and Mel, loved partner of Liz, and loved by all the other members of his family. Sincere thanks to all the first responders who came to Aaron's aid. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Aaron Sadler, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Aaron will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, November 13, at 2.00pm, private thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019