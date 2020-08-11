GRIFFITHS,
Aaron Arthur Roland (Roly):
Passed away at Addington Gardens, Christchurch, on Sunday, August 9, 2020. A loved husband of Joan (formerly Gaskell), and a loved husband of the late Alison, and Jill. Loved father of Bill, Donald (deceased), Susan (deceased), and Rosemary, loved stepfather of Carolyn and Barry Gaskill, and David Lowe. A loved brother, uncle, and granddad. In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association NZ would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/aargriffiths0908. Messages for the Griffiths family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Roly's life will be held in our John Rhind Chapel, entrance off Whitmore and London Streets, on Thursday, August 13, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 11, 2020