The family of the late Dianne Hodgson wish to gratefully acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and the kindness shown to us following the loss of a loved sister, auntie and great-aunt. A special thank you to the staff at Burlington Village for the care and compassion they showed Dianne over the past few months, to St Luke's Centre and the SWBC Tuesday Christian Fellowship for their ongoing care and support over many years and also to the many care organisations and volunteers who enriched her life. Please accept this acknowledgement as a sincere expression of our deepest gratitude.



HODGSON, Dianne:The family of the late Dianne Hodgson wish to gratefully acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and the kindness shown to us following the loss of a loved sister, auntie and great-aunt. A special thank you to the staff at Burlington Village for the care and compassion they showed Dianne over the past few months, to St Luke's Centre and the SWBC Tuesday Christian Fellowship for their ongoing care and support over many years and also to the many care organisations and volunteers who enriched her life. Please accept this acknowledgement as a sincere expression of our deepest gratitude. Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

