Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Yvonne Patricia

(nee Ridden):

On May 22, 2019, peacefully at the Nurse Maude Hospice Christchurch, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Mark, adored mother and mother-in-law of Glenys and Larry Grant, Christopher and Tracy (Melbourne), treasured nana of Rebecca and Tyler Rickerby, and Chelsea. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Brian and Bev, Marie and Grant (Gold Coast), Christine and Peter (Melbourne), Peter (deceased), Anthony and Katrina (Nelson), Michael and Kellie (Melbourne), loved sister-in-law of Annette, Karen and Craig, special aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to all the Oncology staff at Christchurch Hospital, and Nurse Maude Hospice, for the wonderful care of our Mum, you are all special people. Messages can be addressed to the Whitehouse Family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held in The John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday, May 27 at 1.00pm.







