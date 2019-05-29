Wynneth BROOK

BROOK, Wynneth (Wynn)
(nee Fosbender):
On May 23, 2019, peacefully at St Albans Retirement Village, aged 91 years, dearly loved wife of the late Brian, much loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff at St Albans Retirement Village for the loving care and attention given to Wynn over the past eight years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Wynn Brook, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Wynn's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on May 29, 2019
