On May 4, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Rose Court Rest Home. Much loved wife of the late Jack Walter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gavin and Jan, Dianne and the late Allan Watson, John and the late Claire, Janna and Jim Young, Beth and David Moore. Nana to Tony and Charise, Blair and Bo, Ric and Maureen, Danny, Peter and Philippa, Michael, Emily, Rebecca, the late Amy, Michelle, Kerry and Liz, Scottie and Lee, Frances, Alisa and Clyde and all the great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to the Walter family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/dwwalter0405 or at the service. A Celebration of Wynne's life will be held at the Beckenham Methodist Church, 83 Malcolm Ave, corner of Birdwood Ave, on Wednesday, May 8, at 1.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.







