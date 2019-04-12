Wynne RAYMOND

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Wynne was our family Lawyer and a good friend for many many..."
    - Meri Key / Wakefield
  • "Much love and best wishes to you all xx John Dunne, Castle..."
  • "Our sympathy to you Kate, Horst and your boys. Such a loss..."
    - Rosie Staite
  • "RAYMOND FAMILY.Our love and sympathy to you all.Wynne was a..."
    - Betty Manning
  • "Dear Wynne Always remember the fun we at Canterbury Uni...."

RAYMOND, Wynne:
Died peacefully on April 11, 2019, at the Croft, Timaru, aged 82 years. Very much loved husband of the late Nan Raymond, adored and cherished father and father-in-law of Kate and Horst Elsen, Jo Raymond and Mark Leishman, and Richard and Anna Raymond. Deeply loved and respected by his grandchildren, Niko, Sebastian, and Luke Elsen; Paddy, Molly, and Rosie Leishman; Georgie, Tom, and Jono Raymond. Wynne's funeral will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, 24 Church Street, Timaru, on Wednesday, April 17, at 2.00pm.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Apr. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.