BREACH, Winifred Mary:
On April 3, 2019, at Ashburton. Very much loved wife and best friend of Don. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Leona and Kerry, Ross and Charlotte, Mark and Helen, Grant and Anita, and adored Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend. Messages to the Breach Family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to the Ashburton Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service celebrating Win's life will be held at Our Lady of the Snows, Main Street, Methven, on Monday, April 8, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private family interment.
Published in The Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019