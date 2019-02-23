WISSINK,
William John (Bill, Billy):
Heather, Kelly and family wish to sincerely thank everyone for their continued kindness and support during his illness and following the sad loss of our darling Bill. We have been overwhelmed with many cards, flowers, baking, visits, and would like to express our heartfelt thanks to you all. Many thanks also to Dr Sarah Marr, the wonderful nurses from Health Care NZ, and Lynn from Christchurch Crematorium, for your compassion and support over this difficult time. Bill will be forever missed. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from our family.
Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019