William Henry (Bill):

Passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019, aged 82 years, loving husband and soulmate of Betty, loving dad of Christine (Australia), Michael and Vicki (Rangiora), Karyn and Darryl (Nelson), loving grandad of his nine grandchildren and two little great-grandsons.

"Will be sadly missed."

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bill Winter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Amuri St John, Culverden, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Bill's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, March 20, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.







