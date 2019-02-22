Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William SMITH. View Sign



William Graham (Graham):

25.01.1941 - 19.02.2019

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Judi and much loved father of Michael and Joanne, Barrie, Catherine and Ron, Elizabeth and David. Treasured Poppa to his eleven grandchildren and a friend to many. The family wish to express their grateful thanks to the staff of the ICU, Christchurch Hospital, for their loving care and support. Messages can be addressed to the family of the late Graham Smith c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Graham's life will be held in the Lincoln Baptist Church, 530 Birches Road, Lincoln, on Monday, February 25, at 10.00am, followed by interment in the Lincoln Cemetery.







Published in The Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019

