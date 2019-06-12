SIMPSON, William
(aka Bill/Bob/Willie):
On June 8th, 2019. Aged 99 years. Born 25 October 1919 in Kawakawa. Son of William Franklin Simpson and Mona (nee Turner). Former husband of Margaret (nee Wilby). Father of Andrew and Stephen. Died peacefully in his sleep after a full and healthy life. Remembered by his loved ones.
Present with the Lord.
Funeral to be held at 1pm on Monday June 17, at Durham Street Gospel Hall located at 375 Durham Street, Christchurch. Access via Salisbury Street or Durham Street. Messages c/- John Rhind, 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013
Published in The Press from June 12 to June 15, 2019