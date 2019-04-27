REDMAYNE,
William Warwick (Warwick):
On April 20, 2019, in Christchurch, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of John (Palmerston North), and David and Kay (Sydney). Loved Grandad of Karen, Sarah and Andrew, Mark and Naomi, Amanda and Edwin, Jonathan and Alicia. Loved Great-grandfather of Joshua, Stefano, Lachan, Wil, Daniella, Charlotte, Jaxon, and Valentina. A much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Elmswood Hospital for their care of Warwick. Messages may be addressed to the Redmayne family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Warwick will be held in our John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, May 3, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019