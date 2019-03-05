PEOPLES,
William Joseph (Bill):
On March 3, 2019, passed away peacefully at Avonlea Rest Home, in his 80th year. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Julia and John Brown, Patrick and Joan, Michael, Moya and Roger Gillett, Noreen and the late John Thompson, Bernadine and Arthur Richards, Brendan and Edna, Veronica and Bert Wiki, and Adrienne. A beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the Peoples family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Bill will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch, on Friday, March 8, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Shands Road Cemetery. Rosary at the Church, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 7.00pm.
