Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



William Joseph (Bill):

On March 3, 2019, passed away peacefully at Avonlea Rest Home, in his 80th year. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Julia and John Brown, Patrick and Joan, Michael, Moya and Roger Gillett, Noreen and the late John Thompson, Bernadine and Arthur Richards, Brendan and Edna, Veronica and Bert Wiki, and Adrienne. A beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the Peoples family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Bill will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch, on Friday, March 8, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Shands Road Cemetery. Rosary at the Church, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 7.00pm.







PEOPLES,William Joseph (Bill):On March 3, 2019, passed away peacefully at Avonlea Rest Home, in his 80th year. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Julia and John Brown, Patrick and Joan, Michael, Moya and Roger Gillett, Noreen and the late John Thompson, Bernadine and Arthur Richards, Brendan and Edna, Veronica and Bert Wiki, and Adrienne. A beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the Peoples family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Bill will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch, on Friday, March 8, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Shands Road Cemetery. Rosary at the Church, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 7.00pm. Published in The Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers