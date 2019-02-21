HILL,
William Johnson (Bill): J.P.
Promoted to Glory, on February 19, 2019, surrounded by his family, aged 88 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Merle, of 66 years. Father and father-in-law of Murray and Annie, David and the late Sharon, Christine and Ricky, Lynette and Peter, and Carolynn. Wonderful grandad and great-grandad (grandie, and ganga) of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Forever in our Hearts,
Sadly Missed
Messages to the Hill family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Christchurch City Salvation Army Community Services, would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at The Christchurch City Salvation Army, Worship and Community Centre, corner of Colombo and Salisbury Streets, on Monday, February 25, at 12.30pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019