GOODWIN, William George:
(formerly of Fairlie) On May 24, 2019, in Christchurch. Loving husband of the late Elizabeth (Tig), loved father and father-in-law of Jim, Vick and Murray, Elizabeth, Charlie and Miranda, Jonathan and Heather. Adored granddad of Bryonny, Elizabeth and Tom; Georgie, Sam and Fred; Harriet and Jessie; Zoe, Milly, Henry and Max; and Vita and Willa, Great-granddad of Jonty, Katie, Edward, Evelyn, Baxter, Phoebe and Jesse. Messages may be addressed to the Family of the late William Goodwin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. No Flowers by request. A Service for George will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, May 29, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019