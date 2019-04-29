DRUMMOND,
William (Bill) Campbell:
Suddenly but peacefully with his beloved Lyndsey by his side holding his hand on April 26, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 85 years. Loved husband of Lyndsey, loved father and father-in-law of Stewart and Celia Drummond, and Jane and Greg Carroll, Loved Grandad of Phillip and Alexandra, and Step-Grandfather of Brad, Hayden and Rhys and families. Loved brother of Gaye, Ross and the late Doreen; and their families. Messages may be addressed to the Drummond family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance in Bill's memory would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/wcdrummond2604. At the family's request a private service for Bill will be held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2019