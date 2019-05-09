Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William DAWSON. View Sign Death Notice



William Alfred (Bill):

Passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved son of the late Fred and Ivy Dawson. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lorraine (Perth), Kevin (Christchurch), Rita and the late Ted, and the late Noeline. Loved Uncle of his nieces and nephews. Bill will be missed by his friends Lex, June, and Colleen Dorward and Wei Yoon. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. Please NO flowers at the family's request. As per Bill's wishes a private funeral will be held.







DAWSON,William Alfred (Bill):Passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved son of the late Fred and Ivy Dawson. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lorraine (Perth), Kevin (Christchurch), Rita and the late Ted, and the late Noeline. Loved Uncle of his nieces and nephews. Bill will be missed by his friends Lex, June, and Colleen Dorward and Wei Yoon. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. Please NO flowers at the family's request. As per Bill's wishes a private funeral will be held. Published in The Press on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers