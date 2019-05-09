DAWSON,
William Alfred (Bill):
Passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved son of the late Fred and Ivy Dawson. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lorraine (Perth), Kevin (Christchurch), Rita and the late Ted, and the late Noeline. Loved Uncle of his nieces and nephews. Bill will be missed by his friends Lex, June, and Colleen Dorward and Wei Yoon. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. Please NO flowers at the family's request. As per Bill's wishes a private funeral will be held.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2019