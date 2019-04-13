Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



William Donald (Don):

On April 11, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Elaine (nee Quigley) for 60 years. Very much loved father and father-in-law of Jude and Tim, Karyn, Ross and Sharon, and loving Pop of Will, and Harriet; Dardanelle, and Maddison; Callum, and Sophie, and loving great-Pop of Leila. Messages to the Cooksley family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to the Bone Marrow Unit and Ranui House in memory of Don would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Thank you to the doctors and staff of the Bone Marrow Unit and Ranui House for their amazing care of Don. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at St John's Presbyterian Church, Jackson Street, Methven, on Tuesday, April 16, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.







COOKSLEY,William Donald (Don):On April 11, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Elaine (nee Quigley) for 60 years. Very much loved father and father-in-law of Jude and Tim, Karyn, Ross and Sharon, and loving Pop of Will, and Harriet; Dardanelle, and Maddison; Callum, and Sophie, and loving great-Pop of Leila. Messages to the Cooksley family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to the Bone Marrow Unit and Ranui House in memory of Don would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Thank you to the doctors and staff of the Bone Marrow Unit and Ranui House for their amazing care of Don. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at St John's Presbyterian Church, Jackson Street, Methven, on Tuesday, April 16, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium. Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers