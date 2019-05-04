CHAPMAN, William (Bill):
On May 2, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by family, aged 86 years. Survived by wife Jemima Chapman, Denise and Anthony, Grant and Tracey, Christopher, Scott and Maretta, Murray and Lisa, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Life member of his beloved Selwyn RFC. Messages may be addressed to the Chapman family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/wchapman0205. A private cremation has been held. A gathering to celebrate Bill's life will be held at the Coalgate Hotel, Monday, May 6, 2019, at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 4, 2019