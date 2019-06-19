BOOKER,
William Ashley (Bill):
On Sunday, June 16, 2019, peacefully at Summerset Wigram, aged 90 years. Much loved husband of Barbara for 63 years, loved father and father-in-law of Allan and Sally Booker, Karen and the late Don Morrison, Anne and Grant Nordstrom, cherished granddad and great-granddad of his eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Grateful thanks to the kind and caring staff at Summerset Wigram. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bill Booker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Bill's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, Tomorrow (Friday), at 10.30am. Interment thereafter at Horsley Down Cemetery.
Published in The Press from June 19 to June 20, 2019