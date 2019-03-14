BANNERMAN,
William Alexander (Alex):
On March 12, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Topsy, loved father and father-in-law of John Bannerman, Jennifer and Malcolm Gifford, Gayle-Anne and Grant Traill, and a loved grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alex Bannerman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service for Alex will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Monday, March 18, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2019