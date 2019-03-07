Will TEEUWEN

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Will TEEUWEN.

TEEUWEN, Will:
On March 2, 2019, after some very difficult years, Will Teeuwen has passed away, aged 82 years. He was a very much loved husband of Riki (56 years married), and dearly loved father of Ben and Paul. In accordance with Will's wishes, we have held a private cremation. Please send donations to St John Ambulance. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Will Teeuwen, c/- Unit 3, 243 Blenheim Road, Christchurch 8041.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.