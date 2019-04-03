Wilhelmina DE JONG

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilhelmina DE JONG.

de JONG,
Wilhelmina Maria Theresa
(Mimi):
Suddenly on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Essie Summers Retirement Village. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wilhelmus, loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Len Millward, Ernst and Ruscha, and Mark and Penny, loved Ouma of Kirsty; Natasha; Ryan and Angela; Brendan and Meagan; and Maurice and Lisa, and Great- ouma of Sophie, Luca and Violet. Messages to the de Jong family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A private service will be held tomorrow.

logo
Published in The Press on Apr. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.