Wilhelmina Maria Theresa
(Mimi):
Suddenly on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Essie Summers Retirement Village. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wilhelmus, loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Len Millward, Ernst and Ruscha, and Mark and Penny, loved Ouma of Kirsty; Natasha; Ryan and Angela; Brendan and Meagan; and Maurice and Lisa, and Great- ouma of Sophie, Luca and Violet. Messages to the de Jong family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A private service will be held tomorrow.
