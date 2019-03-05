COSGROVE,
Wilfred John (Wilfee):
On March 2, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family; aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Diane, much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Azurelee, and Amber and Matt Heron, adored grandad of Shayne, Gaga of Willow, and a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Messages to the Cosgrove family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019