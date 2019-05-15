Guest Book View Sign Service Information G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals 58 Coleridge Street Sydenham Christchurch , Canterbury 033790196 Death Notice



Te Hohipera (Uncle Pat):

9 April 1940 - 13 May 2019

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Loving and cherished husband of Peta. Much loved father of Kelly, Tracy and Victor, and granddad of Cameron, Milla and Nikau. Uncle Pat will lay in state at home until he is welcomed onto his marae at Taumutu at 2.00pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A Funeral Service to celebrate Uncle Pat's life will commence at the marae, Te Pã o Moki, cnr Pohau and Gullivers Road, Taumutu, Southbridge, on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10.30am. Uncle Pat will then travel to Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road via Gardiners Road, for the final committal service at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers you are invited to make a donation to St John's in Uncle Pat's name and can be made online at bit.ly/pnutira1305. Messages to the Nutira whanau, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.

Kua hinga te tõtara haemata

i te waonui a Tãne, a mighty tõtara has fallen in the

great forest of Tãne.







NUTIRA, Whetü PatrickTe Hohipera (Uncle Pat):9 April 1940 - 13 May 2019Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Loving and cherished husband of Peta. Much loved father of Kelly, Tracy and Victor, and granddad of Cameron, Milla and Nikau. Uncle Pat will lay in state at home until he is welcomed onto his marae at Taumutu at 2.00pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A Funeral Service to celebrate Uncle Pat's life will commence at the marae, Te Pã o Moki, cnr Pohau and Gullivers Road, Taumutu, Southbridge, on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10.30am. Uncle Pat will then travel to Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road via Gardiners Road, for the final committal service at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers you are invited to make a donation to St John's in Uncle Pat's name and can be made online at bit.ly/pnutira1305. Messages to the Nutira whanau, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.Kua hinga te tõtara haematai te waonui a Tãne, a mighty tõtara has fallen in thegreat forest of Tãne. Published in The Press on May 15, 2019

