HADFIELD, Haddy
(Welby John):
3.3.1956 - 26.3.2019
Beloved husband, soulmate and best friend of Lyn. Old man 'Wizard' of Lee, James and Ashleigh, and best mate to Nero, Glen, and Kovo. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of Sandra and Craig, Jan and Brad, Gladys, and Kay, and fantastic uncle to all his nieces and nephews. The last good send-off for Haddy will be at the Riwaka Club Rooms, on Saturday, March 30, at 2.00pm.
