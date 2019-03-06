Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Nurse Maude Hospice, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Gail, and much loved father and father-in-law of Rebekah and Dave, Clinton and Carmen, Johanna and Stefan, and Marissa and Ron. Loved grandad of Jacob, Atama, Maggie, Ruby, Neve, Eilish, Autumn, Hattie, Josephine, and Ida, and great-grandfather to Aliyah, Tane and Mila. Much loved son of the late Norman and Edna Rissman, and cherished brother of Barry and Daph, David and Carol, Grant and Sue, Sandra and Stuart, Brent and Gill, and loved uncle and friend to many.

Proverbs 3 v 5&6

The Rissman family would sincerely like to thank the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice whose care and compassion has been greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice can be made online to bit.ly/wjrissman0303 Messages to the Rissman family, c/-19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held at South City C3 Church, 510 Colombo St, Sydenham, on Friday, March 8, at 12.00pm.







RISSMAN, Wayne John:Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Nurse Maude Hospice, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Gail, and much loved father and father-in-law of Rebekah and Dave, Clinton and Carmen, Johanna and Stefan, and Marissa and Ron. Loved grandad of Jacob, Atama, Maggie, Ruby, Neve, Eilish, Autumn, Hattie, Josephine, and Ida, and great-grandfather to Aliyah, Tane and Mila. Much loved son of the late Norman and Edna Rissman, and cherished brother of Barry and Daph, David and Carol, Grant and Sue, Sandra and Stuart, Brent and Gill, and loved uncle and friend to many.Proverbs 3 v 5&6The Rissman family would sincerely like to thank the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice whose care and compassion has been greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice can be made online to bit.ly/wjrissman0303 Messages to the Rissman family, c/-19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held at South City C3 Church, 510 Colombo St, Sydenham, on Friday, March 8, at 12.00pm. Published in The Press on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers