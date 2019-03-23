Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne CROWE. View Sign



(aka Palmer):

On March 22, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved son of Kathleen Lamb (USA) and the late Tony Crowe, much loved father and father-in-law of Britini and Max Shepard (USA), loved brother and brother-in-law of Derek and Tammie (USA), Troy and Rhonda (USA) and Elesha and Jason. Adored uncle of all his nephews and nieces, much loved and loving companion of Gillian Crowe.

A courageous sufferer

now at peace

A private cremation will be undertaken and a memorial gathering to remember Wayne will be held at the Cashmere Club, Hunter Terrace, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 2.00pm.







