CROWE, Wayne Anthony
(aka Palmer):
On March 22, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved son of Kathleen Lamb (USA) and the late Tony Crowe, much loved father and father-in-law of Britini and Max Shepard (USA), loved brother and brother-in-law of Derek and Tammie (USA), Troy and Rhonda (USA) and Elesha and Jason. Adored uncle of all his nephews and nieces, much loved and loving companion of Gillian Crowe.
A courageous sufferer
now at peace
A private cremation will be undertaken and a memorial gathering to remember Wayne will be held at the Cashmere Club, Hunter Terrace, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019