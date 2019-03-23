Wayne CROWE

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne CROWE.

CROWE, Wayne Anthony
(aka Palmer):
On March 22, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved son of Kathleen Lamb (USA) and the late Tony Crowe, much loved father and father-in-law of Britini and Max Shepard (USA), loved brother and brother-in-law of Derek and Tammie (USA), Troy and Rhonda (USA) and Elesha and Jason. Adored uncle of all his nephews and nieces, much loved and loving companion of Gillian Crowe.
A courageous sufferer
now at peace
A private cremation will be undertaken and a memorial gathering to remember Wayne will be held at the Cashmere Club, Hunter Terrace, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.