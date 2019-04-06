ANDERSON, Wayne Ronald:
Passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital with family at his side; 64 years young. Much loved Dad of Glen and Amber, and Danielle. Step-Dad of Rachael and a loved Granddad of Oliver, Troy, and Ashley. A loved Uncle to his many nieces and nephews and a friend to many.
"Sadly missed,
fondly remembered"
A service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, on Monday, April 8, at 3.30pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019