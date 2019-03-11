FORSYTH,
Wallace Neil (Wally):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Westport on Friday, March 8, 2019. Aged 79 years. Husband of Kaye, much loved dad of Ross, Barrie, Angela, Warren, Gemma and the late Shane, loved Grandad to 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Wally will be dearly missed by all his family and many friends. Messages can be sent to [email protected] or C/- PO Box 483, Westport. The family have requested donations to Daffodil Lodge, Riccarton Road, CHCH. A Funeral service to celebrate Wally's life will be held at Club Buller, Russell Street, Westport tomorrow (Tuesday) at 2.00pm. The service will be followed by internment at the Orowaiti Cemetery.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2019