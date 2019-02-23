DAVIDSON, Wallace
Ernest Victor (Wally):
Pat, Jo, Paul and families wish to sincerely express their
heartfelt thanks to everyone who extended their sympathy on the passing of a much loved husband, father, father-in-law, granddad and great-granddad. We would like to acknowledge our appreciation to everyone for the cards, telephone calls, flowers, baking and visits. We would also like to thank the staff and residents at Diana Isaac Retirement Village for their kind support and to the wonderful staff at Bishopdale Pharmacy for all their help. Wally was a wonderful man and we will dearly miss him. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019