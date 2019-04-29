Waereti MARSH

Guest Book
  • "To Russell and family our though are with you Noel Chapman"
  • "Russell and family Deepest sympathies at this sad time"
    - Tony Chapman
  • "My deepest sympathy to you Russell and your family. Go well"
    - Dave Denton
  • "Dear Russell & family, So sorry to hear about your..."
    - Cherie Maffey
  • "Such a huge loss to you Russell, Cherie, James and Joel.A..."
    - Chris Simmonds
Service Information
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
22 Sheffield Cres
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
Death Notice

MARSH, Waereti (Reti):
4.10.1943 - 28.4.2019
Dearly loved wife and best friend of Russell. Loved and adored mother of Cherie and James. Most precious Nana of Joel and special Aunty of Johnny. Much loved sister-in-law of Jill and all her nieces and nephews. Died at Nurse Maude Hospice after a brave battle with cancer.
Now resting in peace.
Messages for Waereti's Family may be posted to the Marsh Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service for Waereti will be held at the Glentunnel Community Centre, 2652 Homebush Road, Glentunnel, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2019
