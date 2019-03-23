FERGUSON, Virginia Anne
(Ginny) (nee Young):
Sadly, Ginny died unexpectedly at home, aged 69 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kirsty and Dominic, Paul and Sarah, and loved Mormor of Emma, and Tim, and nana of Carys. Loved sister of Donald, Peter, and Paul, and loved partner of Julian. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Virginia Ferguson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Ginny's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, March 28, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019