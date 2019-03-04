Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veron BAKER. View Sign



Veron George Stanley

(Vern):

On February 28, 2019, passed away peacefully at Rosewood Hospital, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan, father of Peter, Wayne, Graeme, Fay, and Alan. Loved stepfather of Vicki, and David. Loved grandad and great-grandad to all his grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to the Baker family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/vgsbaker2802 or at the service. A celebration of Vern's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, March 5, at 1.00pm.







