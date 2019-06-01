PROCTOR,
Vera Jean (Jean):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Southland Hospital; In her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Frederick. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Beverley and Mervyn Main (Gore), Murray and Marilyn Proctor (Gore), Allison Cooper and Warren Petterson (Winton), Jan and Brian Scully (Christchurch). Much loved Grandmother and Great-grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
''Although we cannot
hear your voice
Or see you smiling face,
We have your memory
in our hearts
In a very special place."
In accordance with Jean's wishes, a private family service has been held. Privately cremated. Messages to 8 Anderson Place, Gore 9710.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019