LAWRENCE,
Valmai Winifred Anne:
On June 5, 2019, peacefully at Nazareth House, Christchurch, aged 86 years.Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Garry (Sydney), Hilary and Jack (Coffs Harbour), Petrina (Christchurch), and Simone (Sydney). A much loved grandmother of Brylea, Jordan, Stephanie, and Jocelyn, and a loving great-grandmother of Sofia. Special thanks to the Sisters and Staff of Nazareth House for their love and care of our mother. Messages may be addressed to the Lawrence family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Valmai will be Celebrated at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 56 Nicholls Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, June 12, at 12.00 noon. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, cnr Cypress Street and Ruru Road.
Published in The Press from June 7 to June 8, 2019